"For Russia, 2 possible ways of how this path ends are acceptable: either Ukraine disappears, or NATO does. Still better, both," Medvedev said.

Russia has frequently stressed that Ukraine's adoption into the alliance is crossing a "red line", and that the European bloc was one of the main triggers for Russia's war with Ukraine.

Medvedev called for cautiousness should Ukraine accept Russia's terms for a ceasefire, including revoking their NATO aspirations.

However, the politician warned that the acceptance of negotiated peace could spark internal unrest in Ukraine potentially a coup or the rise of a new radical government, reigniting hostilities between the two nations, while jeopardizing Ukraine's sovereignty.

