Jul 10, 2024, 1:13 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85535421
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Turkiye urge regional countries to further maintain peace, stability 

Jul 10, 2024, 1:13 PM
News ID: 85535421
Iran, Turkiye urge regional countries to further maintain peace, stability 

Tehran, IRNA — Iranian and Turkish officials have called on the regional countries to further maintain peace and stability in the region.

Iran's Ambassador to Turkiye Mohammad-Hassan Habibollahzadeh and Turkiye's Secretary General of the National Security Council Seyfullah Hacimuftuoglu held a meeting to exchange views on mutual, regional and international issues, IRNA reported on Wednesday. 

During the meeting, both sides stressed that there is a lot of capacity to develop cooperation between the two countries.

The two dignitaries called for creating new opportunities for cooperation.

They also stressed the significance of cooperation between the region's countries to establish and maintain peace and stability within the framework of existing mechanisms.

Habibollahzadeh started his mission in Turkiye in late July 2023.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .