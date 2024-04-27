Apr 27, 2024, 10:24 PM
Iran envoy to Ankara meets head of ECO Educational Institute

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh has met with the head of the Economic Cooperation Organization Educational Institute in the Turkish capital.

The Iranian ambassador and Mehmet Akif met on Saturday, discussing cooperation between ECO Educational Institute and the Islamic Republic in education sector.

The ambassador said that Iran has made big progress in scientific and educational fields, and is ready to have a greater participation in plans by the ECO Educational Institute.

Habibollahzadeh also met with Zehra Zümrüt, Director General of the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Center for Islamic Countries (SESRIC).

The meeting took place in Ankara on Friday, according to a press release by the Iranian Embassy in Turkiye. The two sides discussed ways to promote cooperation between Iran and SESRIC which is a subsidiary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).  

