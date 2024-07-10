Pezeshkian congratulates Iran’s bodybuilding team on victory in Asian champs

Being victorious in the Asian Championships by winning 15 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze medals by the zealous Iranian bodybuilders shows the worthiness and competence of Iranian athletes who have always raised Iran’s flag on the Asian and world stages, Pezeshkian said in his message on Wednesday.

He congratulated this achievement to the Iranian sports community and the nation and wished success for the Iranian athletes in the international arena.

The 2024 IFBB Asian Championships was held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on July 5-8.

