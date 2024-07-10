Jul 10, 2024, 11:14 AM
News ID: 85535198
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Pezeshkian congratulates Iran’s bodybuilding team on victory in Asian champs

Jul 10, 2024, 11:14 AM
News ID: 85535198
Pezeshkian congratulates Iran’s bodybuilding team on victory in Asian champs

Tehran, IRNA – President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated the Iranian bodybuilding team’s victory in the 2024 IFBB Asian Championships in Mongolia.

Being victorious in the Asian Championships by winning 15 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze medals by the zealous Iranian bodybuilders shows the worthiness and competence of Iranian athletes who have always raised Iran’s flag on the Asian and world stages, Pezeshkian said in his message on Wednesday.

He congratulated this achievement to the Iranian sports community and the nation and wished success for the Iranian athletes in the international arena.

The 2024 IFBB Asian Championships was held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on July 5-8.

9376**4354

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .