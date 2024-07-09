IRI Gymnastics Federation wins Olfati’s Olympic case at CAS

President of the Gymnastics Federation of IR of Iran Zahra Incheh Dargahi said on Tuesday that an Australian gymnast sought to eliminate the Iranian Olympian, but the Iranian federation pursued the case at the Supreme Court of Sport (CAS), which led to the victory of Iran in this case.

Incheh Dargahi further said that the Australian gymnast filed a lawsuit against Olfati, calling on the International Gymnastics Federation to eliminate the Iranian athlete from the Paris 2024 Olympics and his quota goes to the Australian rival.

“Therefore, they gave us a 24-hour deadline from May 13 to respond so that if we did not take action on time, a decision would be issued out of turn and in a special way," she said.

Efforts and consultations made by the Iranian officials led to the cementing of Olfati’s quota at the Paris 2024 Olympics, she added.

However, Incheh Dargahi expressed regret that Ahmad Kohani, another gymnast, has faced a two-year ban, and lost the opportunity to compete at the Olympics due to hesitation in timely filling an anti-doping form.

4208**4354