Brazil slams Israel over illegal settlement projects in West Bank

According to Sputnik Mundo, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, announcing that the Brazilian government regrets Israel’s June 27 arbitrary decision to expand the number of illegal settlements in the West Bank.

The statement emphasized that Brazil considers the regime’s decision not only a clear violation of international law, but also a threat to the two-state solution and the establishment of lasting peace in the region, in addition to threatening efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The statement added that Brazil rejects the repressive nature of such a decision in the context of the legitimate and successful campaign by the Palestinian Authority to seek Palestine’s full recognition and integration into the international community.

Brasilia also reiterated that it supports the two-state solution, which recognizes Palestine within the 1967 borders that includes the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East al-Quds as its capital.

It also announced that it had implemented the free trade agreement between the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) and the Palestinian Authority, which had been waiting for ratification for more than a decade with the aim of showing Brazilians’ support for the Palestinian people.

Palestinian Ambassador to Brasilia Ibrahim Al-Zaben described the decision of the Brazilian government as a courageous and timely supportive one.

Since the onset of the Israeli regime’s onslaught on Gaza, Brazilian President Lula da Silva has time and again condemned crimes against Palestinians and accused Tel Aviv of committing genocide in the besieged area.

