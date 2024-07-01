Brazilians hold rallies in support of Palestine

Thousands of Brazilians participated in pro-Palestine rallies on the streets of São Paulo, urging international actions to halt the blatant atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza, as reported by IRNA, citing pro-Palestine NGOs on Monday.

The report detailed that rally attendees denounced the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The speakers at the rally urged the international community to take practical action against the Zionist regime. This included a call for the Brazilian government to cut ties and for all South American political parties to boycott the regime.

Additionally, at the event, flags of the US and the Zionist regime were set ablaze.

The Zionist regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since then, the US has supplied the Tel Aviv regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment and used its veto power against all United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 37,834 Palestinians and injured over 86,858 since the start of the offensive. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

3266**2050