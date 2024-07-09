Hamas chief congratulates Iran president-elect

In a message, Ismail Haniyeh said that on behalf of Hamas and the Palestinian nation, “we sincerely congratulate you on the successful holding of elections in Iran and the nation’s trust in you and your election as president, and we wish you success in serving the Iranian people.”

Haniyeh noted that he sends the message of congratulations at a time when the Palestinian nation and its resistance forces are fighting one of their most proud battles in history.

The Hamas chief noted that the Palestinian people “are confident in your capabilities to serve Iran, overcome all challenges and difficulties, and take steps towards the unity of the Islamic Ummah against its enemy, as well as to assist the Palestinian cause as the main issue of the Islamic world.”

Pezeshkian was elected president on Friday in the run-off presidential election.

Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes cast, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

Pezeshkian, 69, had served as the vice speaker of the 10th Parliament and the country’s minister of health during the administration of then-President Mohammad Khatami (2001-2005).

