Arab leaders congratulate Pezeshkian’s victory in Iran presidential elections

Following Pezeshkian's success in the runoff election, the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa congratulated the president-elect in a message on saturday.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad also in a message congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in the runoff elections.

The official said that Syria will pursue the expansion of strategic ties with the Islamic Republic and open up new promising perspectives for cooperation.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid in his congratulatory message hailed the results of the election, saying that his country is keen on bolstering bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad in line with securing the interests of the two neighboring countries.

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has also congratulated Pezeshkian on the election.

Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, also felicitated Pezeshkian on his success in the presidential race.

The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq is among foreign officials who congratulated Pezeshkian on the victory.

I wish success for Pezeshkian in his new position, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote in his congratulatory message, expressing his willingness to further expand bilateral relations that benefit both sides.

Pezeshkian won the runoff presidential elections held on Friday to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

