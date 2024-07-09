Huge explosion occurs in western Syria: Reports

According to IRNA, citing Sabrin News Telegram channel reported the occurrence of heavy explosions on the western coast of the Arab country.

Some sources also reported that the explosions took place in the coastal city of Banias, located in Tartous province of Syria.

There is no official confirmation of the reports. Media sources have not yet published any reports of damage or casualties.

But Syria is not immune to such explosions or blasts often caused by Israel’s unprovoked aerial strikes or shelling from the occupied Golan Heights.

Israeli has conducted numerous such attacks against Syria including in the capital Damascus over the past two decades. The Syrian government has lodged dozens of complaints to the UN, accusing the Israeli regime of violating its sovereignty and propping up terrorist groups with such attacks to destabilize the Arab country.

