Jul 8, 2024, 8:13 PM
News ID: 85533691
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Turkiye, Iran discuss bilateral ties

Jul 8, 2024, 8:13 PM
News ID: 85533691
Turkiye, Iran discuss bilateral ties

Tehran, IRNA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian have conducted a telephone conversation to discuss issues of mutual interest.

In a telephone conversation with Pezeshkian on Monday, Erdoğan highlighted the longstanding relations between the two countries, expressing his belief that "in the new era, these relations will flourish in every aspect".

The talk covered bilateral ties, as well as regional and international issues.

Turkish media reported that Erdoğan, besides offering congratulations to the Iranian president-elect on his recent electoral win, also explored issues of mutual interest and regional affairs with Pezeshkian.

Pezeshkian won the presidential election runoff to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

3266**2050

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .