Turkiye, Iran discuss bilateral ties

In a telephone conversation with Pezeshkian on Monday, Erdoğan highlighted the longstanding relations between the two countries, expressing his belief that "in the new era, these relations will flourish in every aspect".

The talk covered bilateral ties, as well as regional and international issues.

Turkish media reported that Erdoğan, besides offering congratulations to the Iranian president-elect on his recent electoral win, also explored issues of mutual interest and regional affairs with Pezeshkian.

Pezeshkian won the presidential election runoff to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

