President-elect Pezeshkian meets senior officials and political figures

On Monday, Pezeshkian welcomed Iran's police chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan to his office. Radan congratulated the president-elect on gaining the trust of the people and wished him success in his upcoming term.

Pezeshkian, in turn, expressed gratitude to the law enforcement for maintaining security and order during the presidential election.

He also emphasized the importance of upholding social rights and respecting the dignity of the Iranian people by law enforcement authorities.

Additionally, Ali Tayyeb-Nia, a former finance minister, met with Pezeshkian this morning. While congratulating Pezeshkian on receiving the people's vote of confidence, Tayyeb-Nia wished the president-elect success in resolving Iran's economic issues, particularly improving the living condictions of the people.

In this meeting, Pezeshkian once again stressed his determination to improve the economic conditions and people's livelihoods, and thanked Tayyeb-Nia for supporting his election campaign.

Mohammad Reza Aref, a senior member of the Expediency Council, also paid a visit to Pezeshkian's office on Monday. He offered support for the new administration's efforts to fulfill its electoral promises and serve the Iranian nation.

The president-elect also met with one of his rivals in the first round of the election, former Interior minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

Pezeshkian thanked Pourmohammadi for helping make the electoral environment more competitive and for his efforts to increase the voter turnout.

The president-elect also met with Alireza Marandi, president of the Iranian Academy of Medical Sciences. Marandi congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory and wished him success in serving the Iranian people, particularly in advancing the country's healthcare system.

