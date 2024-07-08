Jul 8, 2024, 11:21 AM
Iran exports first freight from Caspian Port via sea-rail combined transport

Tehran, IRNA — The first cargo using sea-rail combined transport has been exported from Caspian Port to the Caspian Sea littoral countries.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Group made the announcement on Monday.

Iran is to export 400,000 metric tons of domestically produced cement from this route annually.

Iran’s caretaker president Mohammad Mokhber inaugurated the Rasht-Caspian railway line in the presence of other officials on June 20.

Earlier, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash described the railway's opening as a historic development that will significantly boost the country’s cargo transit capacities.

