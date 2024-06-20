Jun 20, 2024, 2:43 PM
Iran opens Caspian railway line to boost trade

Rasht, IRNA – Iran has put into operation its third mega rail project that connects the northern city of Rasht to the Anzali Free Trade and Industry Zone on the Caspian Sea shore.

The 37-kilometer Rasht - Caspian railway line was inaugurated by Iran’s caretaker president Mohammad Mokhber in the presence of other officials on Thursday.

The new railway line will allow direct freight transport from the Caspian Sea to the Persian Gulf via the country’s existing railway network.

Khairullah Khademi, CEO of the company specializing in the construction and development of the Iran’s transportation infrastructure said that this rail route is the last section of the North-South Sea Corridor.

The load carrying capacity of this rail line is a maximum of seven million tons, and its passenger carrying capacity is 600,000 people, Khademi added.

Earlier, Iran’s transport minister Mehrdad Bazrpash described the opening of the railway as a historic development which will significantly boost the country’s cargo transit capacities.

In recent years, Iran has expanded its transport network in order to increase transit revenues from regional and international trade corridors.

