Zionist protesters block main highway in Tel Aviv

The protesters gathered in the streets of Tel Aviv on Sunday and blocked the Ayalon Highway, which connects the north and south of the city. According to Palestinian media reports, the protesters also chanted slogans against Netanyahu.

Zionist protesters also demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Saturday, calling for the overthrow of Netanyahu's cabinet and a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

In recent days, a new wave of protests against Netanyahu's policies has swept across the occupied territories, and Zionists have been protesting in Tel Aviv and other cities, demanding an immediate agreement for the release of Israeli captives held by the Palestinian resistance.

The protesters also called on the commanders of the Israeli army to prevent Netanyahu's attempts to disrupt a potential ceasefire agreement.

