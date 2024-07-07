Israeli paper warns of repercussions of full-scale war with Hezbollah

The Israel Hayom reported that the Israeli regime has issued instructions to the officials of its settlements in the north of occupied Palestine to implement in case of a full-scale war with Hezbollah.

According to the directive, in the event of any large-scale war with Hezbollah, power will be cut off widely for a period of no less than 72 hours and internet and telephone services will be interrupted for a period of 24 to 48 hours.

The alert system via mobile phones and other state-of-the-art alert devices will also be disconnected, and the settlers will be warned manually through old loudspeakers.

The shutdown of water for at least a week in large areas of occupied Palestine is another consequence of the regime’s full-scale war with Hezbollah.

The directive instructs settlers, even those living in Tel Aviv, to remain in shelters for at least three days.

According to this instruction, the disruption of the supply and distribution of food, the increase in the operation of hospitals, and the mass displacement of settlers from the north and center to the south of occupied Palestine are the other consequences of the potential conflict with the Lebanese resistance.

