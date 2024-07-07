Iran calls on International Union of Railways to suspend Israeli regime

Salehi proposed the suspension of the Israeli regime's membership in the International Union of Railways.

The suggestion comes after the Zionist regime committed atrocities in Gaza and killed over 30,000 innocent Palestinians.

Salehi attended meetings virtually on July 2-3 and exchanged views on the mutual and regional issues with François Davenne the Director General of the UIC through a phone conversation.

Iran considered the UIC as a technical and specialized organization, he said, adding that the previous head of the entity sought to politicize the issues.

The UIC suspended the Russian and Belarusian railways from participation in the organization until the Ukraine situation returns to a peaceful state.

Iran, therefore, calls on the organization to take steps regarding the Israeli regime as the Zionists are committing crimes against Palestinians.

He, then, advised the authorities of the US to refrain from adopting double standards.

