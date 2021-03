Jahangiri pointed out that Iran's railways are connected to almost the entire world.

By launching the Basra railway to Shalamcheh and then rebuilding the railway line in Syria, Iran Railways will be connected to the Mediterranean Sea, he added.

Iran must move in a direction where large neighboring states that do not have access to international water routes make use of Iran's capacity to export and import goods, he underlined.

