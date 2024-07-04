Iran is now partner in SCO decision-making due to martyr Raisi initiative: Bagheri Kani

Bagheri Kani wrote on his X account that if until yesterday "we were only colleagues of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, but now, thanks to the initiative of the Martyr Raisi government, the members of this political-security mechanism are "partners in decision-making".

Iran's Acting President Mohammad Mokhber's presence on the eve of the presidential election in Iran at the 24th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Kazakhstan is an emphasis on the fact that active participation in the mechanisms of this organization is Iran's strategic choice to deepen and improve its effective role in It is the arena of multilateralism.

2050