Iran presidential runoff vote will be held in 21 American states

According to IRNA reporter, the announcement from Iran's Interests Protection Office in Washington, said that Iranian expatriates will be able to cast their ballots in the runoff to elect the country’s ninth president in 21 states and 32 districts.

Accordingly, Iranians can exercise their voting rights in the states of Arizona, California, Washington, New York, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

In New York state, there will be three voting precincts in Buffalo, Queens and Manhattan. 2 polling stations are also planned in the cities of Buffalo and Seattle to make it easy for Iranian expatriates living in Canada.

Earlier, the Office for the Protection of Iran's Interests in Washington announced in a statement: Considering the first round of the election, we consider it necessary for those who came from far and near as well as from Canada to make the process easy for them to cast their ballots.

“We take advantage of this opportunity and inform our dear compatriots that the Iranian presidential election has been extended to the second round”, the same statement added.

In this notice, it is also stated about the qualification of the voters that having the citizenship of the Islamic Republic of Iran and being at least 18 years old or those who were born on July 5th, 2006 and before, can participate in this election. The documents required for voting include the original Iranian passport or the original Iranian birth certificate or the original national identity card.

The first phase of the 14th presidential election was held last Friday with the presence of four candidates, and none of them managed to win an absolute majority. Masoud Mezikian and Saeed Jalili won the most votes and entered the second round of the presidential election.

