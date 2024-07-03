Tehran hosting AALCO regional conference

Attended by Iranian and foreign officials, the AALCO regional conference will focus on Asian-African Perspectives for two days.

Reza Najafi, the deputy foreign minister for international affairs, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, the advisor to the Iranian foreign minister, the AALCO secretary, representatives of the AALCO member countries and officials from the United Nations, the African Union, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization attended the conference.

The AALCO Regional Conference on Preventing and Countering Terrorism is slated for July 3 for two days.

