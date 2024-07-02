Tehran to host AALCO conference soon

The Institute of Political and International Studies of the Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry in Tehran is set to host the AALCO conference on the 3rd and 4th of July, 2024.

The event will commence on Wednesday morning, featuring speeches by delegates from AALCO, the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the African Union, and experts from various AALCO member countries.

The AALCO conference is organized under four themes: "Prevention and Counter-Terrorism: From Theory to Action", "The Role of International and Regional Organizations in Preventing and Countering Terrorism", "The Responsibility of States and Individuals Concerning Terrorism", and "Regional Cooperation in Preventing and Countering Terrorism".

The international legal perspectives of AALCO member countries, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran, on preventing and combating terrorism will be elucidated. Additionally, the multifaceted aspects of addressing and thwarting terrorism from the standpoint of Asian and African nations will be explored.

Originally known as the Asian Legal Consultative Committee (ALCC), ALLCO was established on 15 November 1956 with seven Asian states as its first members including Burma (now Myanmar), Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), India, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, and the United Arab Republic (now Arab Republic of Egypt and the Syrian Arab Republic).

