Iran condoles with India on tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh state

In a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mohammad Mokhber, on behalf of the nation and government of Iran, informed him of the tragic incident at a ceremony in the state of "Uttar Pradesh" that resulted in the death and injury of a number of citizens of that country.

The nation and government of India, as well as the families of the deceased, expressed their condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

According to IRNA, news channel of New Delhi TV, at least 87 people were killed in a stampede at a Hindu religious community in the state of Uttar Pradesh in northern India.

The stampede occurred in a village in Hatteras district, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of the Indian capital, New Delhi, as a large crowd gathered in an open area in response to a call from a local religious leader.

