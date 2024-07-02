Germany intelligent official, Hezbollah’s Qassem discuss regional escalation

Diehl and Qassem had earlier met once again in January this year.

The meeting was positive and the two sides demonstrated their viewpoints on the ongoing events in the region and the battle in Gaza and south Lebanon, sources familiar with the talks told the daily.

The sources said that the German official explored Hezbollah’s stance about what can be done in south Lebanon to avoid an all-out war.

Qassem stressed to the German envoy that the enemy’s threat of an all-out war does not scare the resistance which is powerful and prepared, the sources added.

