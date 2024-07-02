Jul 2, 2024, 5:39 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85527273
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Germany intelligent official, Hezbollah’s Qassem discuss regional escalation

Jul 2, 2024, 5:39 PM
News ID: 85527273
Germany intelligent official, Hezbollah’s Qassem discuss regional escalation

Tehran, IRNA – German intelligence vice president Ole Diehl met Saturday evening in Haret Hreik with Hezbollah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem, Lebanese daily newspaper al-Akhbar reported on Tuesday.

Diehl and Qassem had earlier met once again in January this year.

The meeting was positive and the two sides demonstrated their viewpoints on the ongoing events in the region and the battle in Gaza and south Lebanon, sources familiar with the talks told the daily.

The sources said that the German official explored Hezbollah’s stance about what can be done in south Lebanon to avoid an all-out war.

Qassem stressed to the German envoy that the enemy’s threat of an all-out war does not scare the resistance which is powerful and prepared, the sources added.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .