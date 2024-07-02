Hezbollah destroys 130 Israeli settlements on Lebanon border

Some 1,023 buildings and infrastructure centers have been hit in the occupied lands by Hezbollah’s drones and missiles, the Zionist media confirmed on Tuesday.

Al Mayadeen has reported that war of attrition in north of the occupied lands has led to annihilation of over 130 settlements.

A few weeks ago, the Israeli ministry of war affirmed effectiveness of the attacks of the Hezbollah fighters against the Zionist military bases and settlements in northern Gaza.

In its statement, the Israeli ministry said 130 out of 155 Zionist houses of Kibbutz Manara have been destroyed by Hezbollah’s missile attacks.

It added that 124 houses from Qiryat Shemona have also been damaged during the conflicts with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Recently, the Zionist media have reported that Lebanon’s resistance movement launched over 3,000 missiles against the occupied Palestine to target the Israeli military bases since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.

Hezbollah has repeatedly announced that its attacks are in support of the oppressed Palestinians and are to compel the Israeli regime to halt aggression against the Gazans in which nearly 38,000, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip.

