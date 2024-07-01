Hezbollah targets Israeli positions in northern occupied territories

In a statement on Monday, Hezbollah said that its fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the Doviv settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits, reported IRNA, citing the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network.

Also, Hezbollah targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

Furthermore, the Resistance Movement noted that its fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the Ramot Naftali settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

Hezbollah underlined that its attacks are in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe houses, especially in the town of Houla, and solidarity with the people of occupied Palestine and the resistance in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, called for war with Lebanon, saying that if the war is delayed, there will be severe consequences for the regime, Aljazeera reported.

Smotrich stated that the agreement with Hezbollah is not worthwhile, warning that if the war is postponed and Hezbollah's power is not diminished, there will be a heavy price to pay, with thousands of lives lost.

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have exchanged fire almost every day since October 8, a day after the Israeli regime launched an ongoing genocidal war against Gaza.

Regional resistance groups, including Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and Yemen’s Ansarullah, have declared that they will continue their attacks on the Israeli military bases in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza since the start of the Israeli regime's genocidal war in the enclave last October.

