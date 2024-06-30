Iran announces schedule of presidential debates

Saeed Jalili and Massoud Pezeshkian, the two candidates to face the runoff on July 5, have been given equal platforms to speak about their plans, all set to go on air on Channel 1.

Each candidate will make a 30-minute live speech on Wednesday evening. They will also hold two live debates on Monday and Tuesday nights, taking questions from a presenter and experts. Each debate lasts for two hours.

The remaining programs include two documentaries about the pair, each running for half an hour.

Jalili and Pezeshkian are competing for the top executive post following the first round of the presidential election that was held across the country on June 28.

The two other candidates were incumbent parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and former interior minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi, who finished third and fourth, respectively.

With none of the candidates securing the required threshold for victory, the election went to the runoff aimed at electing a successor to the late president Ebrahim Raisi who lost his life in a helicopter crash on May 19.

4194**4354