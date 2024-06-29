Iran acting president hails turnout in presidential election

Mokhber made the comment on Saturday, a day after Iranians headed to the polls across the country to elect a successor to the late president Ebrahim Raisi. The election went to the runoff between Saeed Jalili and Massoud Pezeshkian, which is set to take place on July 5.

Mokhber appreciated the Iranian people for taking part in the snap election aimed at choosing a successor to the late president Ebrahim Raisi, calling the turnout “another manifestation of religious democracy”.

The participation of people in the runoff vote will certainly disappoint ill-wishers of the Islamic Republic, he added.

The acting president also thanked all individuals and entities involved in the election process.

