Jun 23, 2024, 12:50 PM
Iran’s gold imports more than triple in June quarter

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) has reported that 6.6 metric tons (mt) of gold worth $476 million were cleared through customs ports and imported into the country during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 –June 20).

That is three times more than the same period last year, when 2 mt of gold bullion worth $130 million were imported into the country, according to IRICA figures.

Imam Khomeini Airport Customs was the origin of over 91.64% of gold bullion imports in the first three months of this year.

Late in 2022, the Iranian government approved a plan to facilitate the import of gold as part of its anti-sanctions policy, allowing businesses to import gold to settle their export-related foreign exchange dues to the government.

