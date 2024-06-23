Iran’s gold imports more than triple in June quarter

That is three times more than the same period last year, when 2 mt of gold bullion worth $130 million were imported into the country, according to IRICA figures.

Imam Khomeini Airport Customs was the origin of over 91.64% of gold bullion imports in the first three months of this year.

Late in 2022, the Iranian government approved a plan to facilitate the import of gold as part of its anti-sanctions policy, allowing businesses to import gold to settle their export-related foreign exchange dues to the government.

