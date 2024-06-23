Iran new amb. submits credentials to Thailand's king

Heydari submitted his credentials at a ceremony held at the capital of Thailand, according to an IRNA Sunday report.

At the ceremony, the new ambassador expressed greeting from top Iranian officials to the king of Thailand.

Tehran and Bangkok have a long-lasting record of friendship, Heydari said while emphasizing Iran’s determination to develop all-out ties with Thailand.

The king of Thailand, too, said his country supports strengthening of relations between the two countries as Bangkok and Tehran enjoyed old cordial cooperation.

Via a written message, the king wished prosperity and success for the Iranian nation and government.

At the ceremony, the ambassadors of Japan, Nepal, Singapore, Vietnam and Uganda were also present to submit their credentials.

