Supreme Leader advises presidential hopefuls against enemy-pleasing comments

Ayatollah Khamenei offered the advice during a meeting with the Judiciary chief and top judicial officials on Saturday to mark the National Day of the Judiciary.

He referred to the election campaign underway ahead of the June 28 presidential vote, including a series of TV debates and programs that involve the six hopefuls taking questions in different political, economic, social and cultural aspects to elaborate on their plans to administer the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the platforms given to the candidates are good and help people know more about the hopefuls.

However, he added, the candidates should be careful that the comments they make against their rivals do not please the country’s enemies.

