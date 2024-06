The meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday ahead of the martyrdom anniversary of Martyr Beheshti and 72 of his companions.

Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti was assassinated on June 28, 1981 by the Mujahedin-e Khalq terrorist group.

June 28 marks the martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Beheshti as the architect of Iran's post-revolution Supreme Judicial System and 72 of his companions.

7129**2050