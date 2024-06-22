Iran’s envoy meets ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif

Amiri Moghaddam met on Friday with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who is currently the president of Pakistan's Muslim League-N.

The Iranian diplomat invited Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to pay a visit to Iran. The officials warmly welcomed the invitation.

Pakistani sides expressed grief over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who lost his life in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.

During the meeting, Iranian and Pakistani authorities reviewed cooperation in agriculture, and livestock, among other sectors.

Trade, cultural, social, and economic ties between Pakistan and the Islamic Republic were also discussed.

Increasing the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran by up to $10 billion and enhancing the import of meat from Punjab from 40% to 70% were discussed in the talks.

The two sides agreed to make the Pakistan-Iran border a safe economic-oriented border.

It was also emphasized in the meeting that the agreements inked during late President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan be implemented.

Both sides agreed to expand cultural links between the twin cities of Isfahan, Mashhad, and Lahore.

