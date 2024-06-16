Iran acting president calls for joint efforts with Pakistan to boost bilateral trade

Mokhber was speaking on Sunday during a phone call made by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Iranian acting president said that the two countries set strategic goals during Raisi’s trip to Islamabad in April, including the target of increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion, which he expressed would be achieved in the near future through joint efforts and removing obstacles in the way of trade cooperation.

He also referred to a major gas pipeline project between the two neighbors, calling on the Pakistani side to follow up the project in order to speed up its implementation. He also announced Iran’s readiness to help in removing the existing obstacles.

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers Pakistan as a strategic partner, Mokhber said, adding that the authorities of both countries are determined to promote relations in political, economic and cultural fields through using all available capacities.

The Pakistani premier, on his part, described his county’s relations with Iran as historical and based on deep cultural and religious commonalities. He said that Islamabad is ready to strengthen its ties with Tehran, especially in economy and trade.

Sharif also said that the late president Raisi’s trip to Pakistan opened a new chapter in ties between the two countries, reiterating Islamabad’s commitment to implementing the agreements reached during that trip, including the increase of bilateral trade to $10 billion and removing obstacles in the way of implementing the joint gas pipeline project.

The two officials discussed regional issues as well, including the Gaza war and terrorism.

