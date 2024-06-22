Iran calls for mutual visa waivers among BRICS member states

Speaking online at the First BRICS Tourism Forum in Moscow, Shojai said the Islamic Republic of Iran has already canceled tourist visa requirements for 6 out of 10 BRICS member countries.

“We should help and encourage our airlines to increase the number of direct flights between the countries,” he added.

Emphasizing the importance of the private sector for the development of tourism among the BRICS member states, he said that the more the tour operators are familiar with each other, the more tourists will be exchanged between the BRICS members.

He also suggested focusing on marketing and producing appropriate tourism content to develop tourism among BRICS states.

Shojai invited the citizens of BRICS countries to travel to Iran, saying that tourists from more than 40 countries can travel to Iran without a visa.

