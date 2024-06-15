Tunisia cancels visa requirements for Iranian tourists

According to a letter published by the Ministry of Tourism of Tunisia, the African country decided to cancel the 15-day visa requirements to Tunisia for Iranian tourists with ordinary passports.

The ministry added in the letter that this decision was made in response to measures adopted earlier by Iran and that it would be implemented from Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Deputy for Consular Parliamentary and Iranians Affairs of the Foreign Ministry in Tehran Alireza Bikdeli had earlier said that citizens from 28 countries traveling to Iran for tourism do not require visas from February 4, 2024, and that they can travel to the Islamic Republic simply by purchasing a flight ticket.

Bikdeli further said that among those states, citizens of India can visit Iran without visa requirements at airports, but they must obtain visas for land travel.

The Iranian official concluded that the mentioned 28 countries consist of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, Cuba, Tanzania, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Seychelles, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Brunei, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, and India.

