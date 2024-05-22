Supreme Leader receives senior officials from Qatar, Tunisia, Lebanon

After the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani expressed his condolences in a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei on behalf of the government and nation of Qatar.

Ayatollah Khamenei thanked the Qatar emir and nation for their sympathy in the recent tragedy and emphasized the need to continue cooperation between the two countries for progress.

He described the loss of President Raisi as difficult, but assured that the country's movement would continue and the relationship between Iran and Qatar would remain strong.

In light of the regional conditions and enemies' attempts to undermine stability and peace, he emphasized that the only viable path for the countries in the region is to pursue cooperation and unity.

Al Thani, for his part, offered condolences on the passing of the late president and his entourage, saying that the relations between Iran and Qatar have always been strong and this path will continue.

The only way to address regional threats is through the cooperation and solidarity of neighboring countries, he stated, adding, "There are no limits to expanding our relations with Iran."

Also, Prime Minister of Tunisia Ahmed Hachani met with the Supreme Leader and extended his condolences over the martyrdom of President Raisi and his accompanying delegation.

In a separate meeting on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei received the Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon, Nabih Berri, in Tehran.

While thanking the Lebanese government and people's sympathy with Iranians in the recent helicopter crash, the Supreme Leader underlined that the declaration of public mourning in Lebanon indicates the full cooperation of the two countries.

He described the recent incident as the loss of a prominent figure, pointing out that this is difficult for Iranians. However, he expressed confidence that the Iranian nation will use this bitter event as an opportunity, just as it has been done in the past years with difficult events.

Referring to the Gaza war, he emphasized that Lebanon's entry into the recent war in Palestine and Gaza had a profound impact, and if this had not been done, it would certainly have caused the greatest damage to Lebanon itself.

