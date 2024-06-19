Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 19

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran, Afghanistan’s trade grow by 13%

A senior businessman from the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce stated that the trade between the two neighboring states had reached two billion dollars in the last Iranian year (ending in March 2024), showing a 13% increase from the previous year.

In an interview with Iran Daily, the secretary of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce Amin Seyghalzanan said, “With the ongoing expansion of commercial ties between the two countries, we anticipate a minimum 15-percent rise in the trade volume between Iran and Afghanistan by the end of this year (which began on March 20, 2024).”

-- Economy cornerstone of Iran’s first presidential debate

Six presidential candidates on Monday exchanged their views on Iran’s economic problems, especially high inflation rate, in a live televised debate ahead of the June 28 presidential election. It was the first of five debates planned in the 9 days remaining before the vote in a campaign to replace late president Ebrahim Raisi who was killed in a helicopter crash on May 19.

The candidates discussed their proposals and plans for Iran’s economy, struggling under sanctions from the United States and other Western nations. They all promised they would try and get the sanctions lifted and introduce reforms. The candidates also discussed inflation, the budget deficit, Iran’s housing problem and ways to fight corruption.

-- Iranian film ‘Into Zephyr’ to be screened at Portuguese festival

The Iranian film ‘Into Zephyr,’ co-directed by Amin Nazari and Seyed Morteza Sabzeghaba, will be screened at the 6th International Heritage Film Festival in Portugal.

Sabzeghaba, one of the directors, told IRNA on Tuesday that the documentary focuses on the remote village of “Tange Dez” in northern Dezful, Khuzestan Province. The village lacks basic living facilities and can only be accessed by crossing the salty water river.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Sami Yusuf, Shajarian Produce ‘Existentia’

Renowned artists Sami Yusuf and Homayoun Shajarian have collaborated in a new song. The announcement was made by both singers on their Instagram accounts on June 13.

The song, titled ‘Existentia’ and set to be released on July 1, brings together the talents of Yusuf, an Iranian-born musician known for his innovative blend of musical styles, and Shajarian, a distinguished figure in Persian classical music.

-- ‘Dariush’, ‘Gaudi’ to Premiere on VOD Platforms

Iranian VOD platforms are set to expand their offerings with two upcoming series ‘Dariush’ and ‘Gaudy’. The series ‘Dariush’, directed by Hadi Hejazifar, will be available on Iranian VOD platforms from Wednesday, June 19.

The series, produced by Navid Mahmoudi, features performances by Sahar Dolatshahi, Mehrdad Seddiqian, Abbas Jamshidifar, and Zhila Shahi. Hejazifar gained prominence eight years ago with his role in ‘Standing in the Dust’, directed by Muhammad-Hussein Mahdavian.

-- Qari, Memorizer to Represent Iran at Turkey Qur’an Competition

Iran has two representatives in this year’s edition of the international Qur’an competition in Turkey. Milad Asheqi competes in the category of memorization of the entire Qur’an while Seyed Parsa Angoshtan represents Iran in the category of Qur’an recitation.

The Qur’anic event is organized in two rounds, with the preliminary round having been held virtually two weeks ago. In this stage, Asheqi answered three questions of the panel of arbiters virtually.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran envoy meets Saudi crown prince in Mina

Ambassador of Iran to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati met with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in Mina, Saudi Arabia.

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, representing King Salman bin Abdulaziz, hosted a special ceremony to welcome Islamic leaders and the heads of this year’s Hajj delegations.

-- Cinema Museum to commemorate Ezzatolah Entezami

On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of the late actor Ezzatolah Entezami (June 21, 1924 - August 17, 2018), a commemoration ceremony will be held at the Cinema Museum in Tehran on June 22.

Organized by the Entezami House Museum, the Actors Association at the House of Cinema, and the Cinema Museum, the ceremony will be attended by a number of cinema and theater artists. According to the program, several directors and actors are to speak about the legendary actor, his character traits, and various roles that he performed.

-- Iran, Namibia to cooperate in nanotech research, education

The secretary of the headquarters for the Nanotechnology Initiative Council, Emad Ahmadvand, and the special advisor to the Namibian president have discussed avenues to enhance cooperation between the two countries in nanotechnology.

During a meeting on Saturday, June 15, the Namibian official lauded Iran’s capabilities and potential in nanotechnology; and expressed willingness to utilize these potentials for enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

