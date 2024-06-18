Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 18

** IRAN DAILY

-- 11 solar power plants come into operation

Iran’s Ministry of Energy on Monday inaugurated 11 solar power plants across six provinces, along with a hydroelectric power plant and a wind power plant, and unveiled the country’s second solar panel production line with a capacity of 1800 megawatts annually.

Through a video call during his visit to Markazi Province on Monday, Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian launched 11 solar power plants, a hydroelectric power plant, and a wind power plant with a confirmed capacity of 74 megawatts in Khorasan Razavi, Markazi, Qom, Kerman, Yazd, Semnan, and Lorestan provinces.

-- Iran urges collaboration with Pakistan to enhance bilateral trade

Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts with Pakistan to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion, a target established by the two governments during a visit by the late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi to Islamabad earlier this year.

Mokhber made these remarks on Sunday during a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

-- Iran to pay homage to Abbas Kiarostami’s on his birthday

The Cinema Museum of Iran will host a special program on June 21 to commemorate the birthday of the late Abbas Kiarostami. The event, titled ‘Happy Birthday Abbas Kiarostami,’ will feature a live podcast and a film screening.

The podcast, focusing on Kiarostami’s life and work, will be presented by Shahrad Banki and Mozhgan Asghari. Following the podcast, the film ‘76 Minutes and 15 Seconds with Abbas Kiarostami’ will be shown.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran’s Domestic Wheat Purchase Exceeds $1.3bn

Iran has purchased some 4.4 million tons of wheat at the worth of over $1.3 billion from domestic producers since April in carrying out a national plan which guarantees the purchase of domestic production of the crop.

Alireza Mohajer, a senior official with the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad (MAJ) said on Sunday that the figure is 200,000 tons more than that of last year’s corresponding period.

-- Tajikistan, Iran Sign MoU to Expand Cooperation in Geomatic Sciences

Officials from Iran and Tajikistan emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of geomatics.

The director general of the National Cartographic Center of Iran (NCC) Ali Javidaneh and the chairman of the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy of Tajikistan inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Tehran aimed at developing cooperation in the field of the geomatic sciences. Javidaneh said the MoU is a turning point in enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries.

-- Late Linguist’s Library Donated for Islamic Encyclopedia

The family of late renowned Iranian linguist and scholar Azartash Azarnoush has donated his library to the Center for the Great Islamic Encyclopedia, a major research institute in Iran.

The donated library contains 4,648 books and publications as well as personal research notes of Azarnoush, according to a press release by the Public Relations Office of the center.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iranian Animation “In the Shadow of the Cypress” wins at Tribeca Film Festival

The Iranian short animation “In the Shadow of the Cypress,” directed by Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi won an award at the 23rd Tribeca Film Festival, held in New York, the U.S., from June 5 to 16.

Produced by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, the flick won the Best Animated Short at the American event.

-- Export of steel products reach 5m tons in 2 months

Iran exported about five million tons of steel products in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to May 22, 2024), showing a 4.6 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

The value of semi-finished steel exports has decreased by $368 million in the first two months of the current year compared to last year’s corresponding period.

-- Iran ranks 14th for most-cited institutes worldwide

The number of top Iranian universities and research institutes in the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) database has increased from 115 last year to 134 this year, ranking the country 14th worldwide, and second among Islamic countries, the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) has reported.

Essential Science Indicators, or ESI, is a fundamental analysis and evaluation tool that reveals emerging science trends, as well as the performance of influential individuals, academic institutions, papers, journals, countries, and regions in various fields of scientific research.

