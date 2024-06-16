Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 16

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran-Qatar trade up 41% in two months: Official

Iran’s commercial envoy to Qatar said the trade and economic ties between the two countries in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March to May 2024) registered a 41-percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Abbas Abdolkhani said the trade relations between the two countries stood at the trajectory of growth in the first two months of the current Iranian year.

-- Iran to launch production of solar panels soon

Iran will soon launch the production line of solar panels to generate 1,800 MW of energy per year, an energy expert told IRNA. Sima Ghaffari said on Saturday that the production of solar panels will also increase the area covered by such panels to 23,000 hectares per year.

The annual solar energy generation of Iran will increase to 2,300 MW once the production of the panels is completed, she said, without specifying the launching date.

-- Iranian animation awarded at Tribeca festival

The Iranian animation ‘In the Shadow of the Cypress’, co-directed by Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani, won the Best Short Animation Award at the 23rd Tribeca Film Festival in the US, running from June 5 to 16 in Manhattan, New York.

According to the Institute for the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, seven short animations from Sweden, the Netherlands, the US, Germany, China, and Iran were nominated for the award.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Germany Sees Company Bankruptcies Soar

The number of corporate bankruptcies in Germany has risen sharply, continuing an already upward trend. A tough financial climate impacted by global events is believed to have irreparably damaged many firms.

Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said 5,209 companies filed for bankruptcy in Germany in the first three months of 2024 — with the trend expected to continue.

Experts think the number of corporate insolvencies in Germany will increase to about 20,000 cases this year as part of a longer-term pattern.

-- Minister: Russia to Invest in Iran’s New Oil Fields

Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji has said that the Russian Federation will invest in Iran’s oil fields.

Speaking to reporters, Owji said that all the data-x-items on the agenda of the relations between the two countries during the last three years were reviewed in the meeting with the Russian head of the Iran-Russian joint economic commission, among which was Russia’s investment in Iran’s new oil fields.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran coach Ghalenoei hits out at critics

Iran national football team head coach Amir Ghalenoei has defended his side's performance in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 qualifiers, despite facing criticism from experts.

Iran finished top of Group E, ahead of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Hong Kong, and will be seeded in Pot 1 for the third round of qualifiers. However, the team's 0-0 draw against Uzbekistan in their final group match drew criticism for their lackluster performance. Ghalenoei talked about the team's long travel schedule and the fatigue and injuries of some players as reasons for being held against Uzbekistan.

-- RIBA International Awards for Excellence 2024 honors 2 Iranian architectural projects

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) International Awards for Excellence 2024 have been announced, with the 22 winners, with two Iranian projects among them. The winners provide a worldwide showcase of exemplary architecture, and spanning from sustainably minded schools to secluded private homes and a sculptural subway station entrance, ISNA reported.

Together, the winners comprise standout architectural responses to contemporary social, cultural, and environmental challenges – whether climate change, architectural reuse, or building for wellbeing and community – that represent a shift in the way buildings are conceived and constructed.

-- IRCS, ICRC enhance ties to promote rehabilitation services

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have discussed ways to enhance rehabilitation services for vulnerable and disabled individuals in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan.

During a meeting on Thursday, Razieh Alishvandi, the IRCS director for international affairs, and Vincent Cassard, representatives of the ICRC in Iran, visited the rehabilitation center in Zahedan, the IRCS website reported.

