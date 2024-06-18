Israel trapped in ‘strategic bottleneck’: Hamas

Speaking to Al Mayadeen on Monday, Abdel Hadi said the Zionist regime is “in disarray” and has no choice but to get rid of.

The Israeli regime is suffering from a “deep crisis” due to the Resistance’s attacks and the power of the Resistance Axis, he told the news channel.

He went on to say that “the dissolution of the war cabinet means that the entity ['Israeli regime'] has been experiencing fragmentation since the launch of the Al-Aqsa Flood (Storm) operation due to the Resistance's operations."

The Hams official noted that Resistance has given its response to the proposed ceasefire agreement, stressing that the US has to put pressure on Israel if it wants to end the war.

He further underlined that some parts of the truce agreement will “prevent the fulfillment of the Palestinian people's demands" after being implemented.

The prime minister of the Zionist regime Benjamin Netanyahu has disbanded the Israeli war cabinet, and the decision was made after the recent withdrawal of Benny Gantz.

From the beginning of the war in Gaza in October 2023, over 37,000, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

