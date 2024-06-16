Signs of rift clearly seen in Israeli regime: Hamas Chief

On Sunday, Haniyeh made the comments in a message on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, literally translated as "feast of sacrifice," which marks the conclusion of the annual hajj pilgrimage.

The enemy has failed to achieve its objectives in the aggression and now signs of division are easily seen in the enemy, he added.

Another Eid Al Adha has come, but the Strip is fighting the occupying invaders on all fronts, he pointed out.

Our nation in Gaza is facing an unprecedented disaster in the contemporary history, he said, adding that the enemy will see nothing but perseverance and patience from Palestinians.

Despite all the efforts of the occupiers to destroy the capabilities of the fighters of the resistance front, the warriors continue to fight with all their capability and creativity, he pointed out.

I appreciate the supportive actions of the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Yemeni Ansarullah movement amid the war in the enclave, Haniyeh said.

7129**9417