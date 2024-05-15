Destruction of occupying Zionist regime imminent: Hamas chief

According to a report from the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Haniyeh in a speech on Wednesday night, stressed that the Zionist enemy is still facing an existential crisis and struggling to survive, adding that “the enemy's invincible army got defeated in Gaza and collapsed under the blows of the resistance”.

Stating that the free Palestinian nation must stand up in all fields and intensify their resistance against occupation, Haniyeh said, “We are sure that the Zionist enemy will be defeated no matter how much time it takes”

In his speech, Haniyeh highlighted a number of issues, including the Israeli crimes and decades-long plots hatched against the Palestinian cause.

“The whole world has now seen the true face of the Zionist enemy, which has a history full of crimes,” he said, adding that “generations of the Palestinian nation have realized that their right of return cannot be ignored, and the Palestinian nation has defeated all sinister plans”.

“The residents of the West Bank and Quds resisted the attempts to Judaize the region and destroy the Palestinian issue”, he underscored.

Hamas chief further blamed Israel for a deadlock in Gaza ceasefire negotiations by making amendments to the recent proposed plan but said that “the movement continues to try to reach a ceasefire agreement by all possible means” but reiterated key demands including that any agreement provide a framework for a permanent end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Haniyeh once again denounced the United States for siding with the regime and said that “America with its political support for the enemy is trying to cover up the genocide in Gaza”.

He went on to emphasize that Hamas and its military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades were created to stay and that post-war Gaza will be in accordance with the interests of the Palestinian nation.

Elsewhere in his speech, Haniyeh also touched on global solidarity with the Palestinian cause, especially against the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“Gaza has become a model for the youth of the world in every movement and action, and the uprising and intifada of students around the world in support of Palestine is unprecedented in history”, the Hamas chief underlined.

The head of the political bureau of Hamas also hailed the axis of resistance in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Iran and said “we appreciate all the efforts made to stop the war against the Palestinian nation”.

Haniyeh also saluted the international community for standing up in support of the Palestinian nation and its right to freedom, return and independence, and stopping the war on Gaza, including a case lodged in the International Court of Justice against the occupying Israeli regime and its crimes.

