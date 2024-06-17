Israel martyrs, injures 83 more Palestinians in Gaza

According to Palestinian media, in the last 24 hours, in 255 days since the attack on the people of Gaza, the Zionist regime committed two new crimes in different areas of the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the martyrdom of 10 people and the injuring of 73 others.

The number of martyrs of the Zionist regimes' aggression on the Gaza Strip has increased to 37,347 people since October 7, 2023.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health also announced the latest number of injured as 85,372 people.

A number of bodies of the martyrs were left under the rubble and some others were left on the side of the roads, which the aid organizations are not able to tansfer due to the continuous aggression of the Zionists.

The United Nations had issued a warning about hunger in the Gaza Strip in the wake of the ongoing Israeli genocidal war, saying more than one million people in the besieged Palestinian territory will face death and starvation by the middle of the next month.

UN officials, agencies and international aid organization have repeatedly warned about famine and starvation in Gaza due to Israel’s war and restrictions on aid flow into the Palestinian territory.

9376**2050