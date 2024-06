"I congratulate all Muslims and followers of Abrahamic religions on this blessed #EidalAdha," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on his X account on Monday.

"I ask Almighty God to hurry the coming of the day of victory for Palestine, and that day will definitely come," he added.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, holds great importance in Islam and commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham (PBUH) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

