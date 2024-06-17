Iran ready to boost environmental cooperation with China: Official

Salajegheh made the remark on Monday as he hosted a delegation from the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST). The delegation was headed by Wan Gang, the president of the association, which is an organization of Chinese scientists and engineers.

The Iranian official announced his country’s readiness to cooperate with China on climate-related issues such as fighting dust storms, wastewater management, protecting the wildlife, combating air pollution, droughts and forest fires, among others.

He particularly raised the issue of dust storms that have gripped many countries including Iran and China in recent years.

He said that both Iran and China possess indigenous knowledge and experience to fight this phenomenon, adding that the Islamic Republic has already joined international efforts to combat dust storms as well.

The Chinese official also said that relations between the two countries date back to 2,000 years ago, expressing hope that they can further enhance their cooperation in various fields including the environment.

Wan Gang also expressed hope that the agreements, which were signed last year by the Chinese president and his late Iranian counterpart in agriculture and environment sectors, are pursued by next Iranian administration.

