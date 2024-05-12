Iran actively protecting endangered migratory birds: Official

Gholamreza Abdali, the director general of the DoE Office for Wildlife Protection, made the announcement on Saturday, May 11 that marks World Migratory Bird Day.

He said that Iran is among key migratory corridors in the world and is regarded as a winter destination for aquatic birds migrating from the northern parts of the planet.

According to the official, 35 species of those birds are regarded as endangered, and the DoE is currently conducting measures to protect them.

To take the protective measures, accurate field data need to be collected continuously, Abdali explained, saying that the data are used to assess changes happening in the population of the birds and to identify important habitats.

