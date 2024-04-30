Apr 30, 2024, 10:06 PM
Iran, Central Africa discuss environmental cooperation

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Vice President and Head of the Environmental Protection Organization said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand cooperation in all economic and environmental fields with the Central African Republic.

In a meeting with Thibulite Angarte Robard, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises of the Central African Republic, which was held at the Environmental Protection Agency, Salajegheh said while referring to the scientific progress of Iran in various fields, including the environment, that Iran is ready to grant scholarships to Central African students to obtain Science is in all fields of engineering, medicine, and especially the field of environment.

He pointed out that since 2016, the Central African Republic has been trying to get out from under the flag of Western colonialism.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the call for freedom in every corner of the world, and in this regard, every power in the field of environment we will provide what we have to your people and your government," he added.

