Once the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) completes its evaluations, the Iran-based RCC will be formed, Sahar Tajbakhsh Mosalman said on Sunday

Currently, the WMO has already established RCCs in China, Japan, South Korea, and India, but West Asia has not yet benefited from such centers.

If final permission is granted, this will be the second international meteorological center launched in Iran over the past 64 years.

