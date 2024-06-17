‘So-called champions of human rights giving Israel immunity to kill Gaza children’

The spokesman made the comment on Monday on his personal page on X, formerly Twitter.

He recalled a recent statement from a spokesperson of the UN’s children agency UNICEF that described the Gaza war as “the war on children”.

Kanaani also referred to the number of UN staff killed in the Gaza war, which he said is higher than any other conflict in history of the world body.

He said that considering all those “painful and shocking facts”, this question comes to mind that who has given the immunity to the Zionist regime and its “child-murdering authorities” to continue to kill Palestinian people and children on a daily basis before the eyes of people across the world and all international and human rights organizations?

“Those who falsely claim to be champions of human rights”, he responded, in reference to Western states, particularly the US, which Iran says continue to support the Israeli regime politically and militarily despite brutalities taking place against Gazans over the past eight months.

